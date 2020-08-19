Broward families adjusting to virtual learning in new school year

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Despite some minor glitches, Broward County Schools is celebrating a successful first day that kicked off online.

It was a big day for students and parents.

Local 10 News' Hatzel Vela was there as one South Florida family experienced this new normal.

It’s the first day of kindergarten for Olivia Mulligan as the young girl starts school from her Coral Springs home, online.

The usually talkative five-year-old was taking it all in, It seems on Wednesday it was all about working out the technology kinks and setting up some rules. Her mom, Sarah, was there by her side.

“It’s going to be very difficult and stressful I can tell,” said Sarah Mulligan.

She is a single mom who said she feels lucky because she lives in a multigenerational home, and her job is flexible.

“I couldn’t even imagine the people who don’t have help, how they’re going to manage this,” Sarah said.

Sarah’s youngest brother, Zachary, lives in the same home.

The 15-year-old also started school online Wednesday; he’s a sophomore at Coral Springs Charter.

“You’ve got to miss seeing all your friends and your favorite teachers, but that’s just how it is,” Zachary said.

At a different Broward home, 12-year-old Zoe Gobbi started 7th grade at the same school as Zachary.

Her mom is still concerned about in person learning.

“We are nervous of them being a carrier and bringing something home that they might unintentionally bring to our mothers,” said Barbara Gobbi, Zoe’s mom.