Man facing charge over 3-year-old boy’s death asks for leniency

MIAMI – Three-year-old Anthony Rojo De Leon was under a tent with his parents when a reckless driver ran him over — killing him, a prosecutor said about the vehicular homicide case in Miami-Dade County Court on Friday.

Laura Adams, the prosecutor, said Hanskabell Amargos was speeding when he was test driving a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat from the Spitzer Dodge Dealership where he was working.

Anthony Rojo De Leon

“The defendant drove it in the middle of the day in a very crowded area, in such a way, and accelerated so fast, he lost control of the car, wound up driving into a tent, where a little boy with his parents, they were selling Valentine’s Day merchandise,” Adams said.

Amargos, 42, appeared in front of Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer on Friday. He was eager to get out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after surrendering on Thursday at the Florida Highway Patrol’s Troop E headquarters in Sweetwater.

“I don’t have any money. Technically I was unemployed for 6 months. I just got a job, got paid once. I have to catch up on my bills, I really don’t have any money,” Amargos said, as he asked Glazer to lower his bond, so he could go back home.

This 3-year-old boy was struck and killed by an out-of-control vehicle in Southwest Miami-Dade County on Valentines Day. (Judy Rojo)

Glazer set his bond at $50,000, ordered house arrest, and issued a no-driving order. If Amargos is convicted of vehicular homicide, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

“He caused the death of a little boy,” Glazer said, adding “an increased bond is warranted to make sure he doesn’t get behind the wheel of a car again.”

Car crashes into Valentine's Day vendor's tent

