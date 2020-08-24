Wife of longtime Miami officer found unresponsive in back of his police vehicle

MIAMI – A bizarre accident led to the tragic death of a veteran Miami police officer's wife.

Local 10 News learned it happened late Friday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m. at a Miami Shores home.

Neighbors told Local 10's Layron Livingston they are devastated about what happened to a family they called very sweet, loving people.

"I wish I had seen something that could have helped," said one neighbor.

A woman was found unresponsive in the back of her husband's police vehicle. She had reportedly been there for hours.

Another neighbor, off camera told Local 10 he’s seen her go into the back of the police SUV before.

For what reason? We’re still working to find out.

Last Friday, that same neighbor says he heard a woman screaming and came out to find relatives full of emotion, crying on their knees beside that police SUV.

Understandably, none of the people seen going into the home wanted to speak with Local 10 as the family is still grieving.