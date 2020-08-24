Police make contact with suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed teen boy in Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – A deadly hit and run from over the weekend remains unsolved, but police are hoping that new video will shed some light on the case.

The 14-year-old victim was hit while riding his bicycle in Bal Harbour.

A little makeshift memorial lies in the spot where the teenage boy was struck by a hit and run driver. That person never stopped to render aid, and now police have released a photo of a person of interest and an image of the car they say is involved.

Miami-Dade police had been searching for 24-year-old Luisa Fernanda Ahearn for two days. They believe she’s one of the people involved in the fatal crash.

On Monday, authorities said investigators made contact with Ahearn’s attorney and “are no longer searching for her.”

They are still looking for a 2018 silver Kia Optima though, saying it was involved in the crash Saturday night.

Police say 14-year-old Ethan Gordon was crossing Collins Avenue on his bike when he was struck. The driver of that Kia never once stopping to render aid, instead investigators say kept going traveling northbound on Collins, last seen heading westbound on 163rd Street.

The impact so great, one witness took a photo showing Gordon’s bike split in half.

Surveillance video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News shows the silver Kia passing by a neighboring condo building seconds before the impact.

Bal Harbour police arrived on-scene soon after the crash.

Loved ones set up a small memorial Sunday night remembering young Gordon as police continue to search for both Ahearn and the silver Kia with right front end and windshield damage, with a Florida tag IYY-I58.

Detectives have not specified if Ahearn was driving or what her exact role is in this tragic crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.