FBI seeks to speak with people inside car spotted at gas station where missing mom was last seen

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – FBI agents are trying to find the driver and any occupants who were inside a gold Honda sedan that was seen parked near the fuel pumps of a gas station in Hollywood where a missing mother was last seen.

The four-door car has visible damage to the left rear bumper.

According to the FBI, the car was parked at the RaceTrac gas station at 5800 Hollywood Blvd. between 11:24 p.m. and 11:28 p.m. on July 27.

That time frame is consistent with when a man, identified as Shanon Ryan, was seen putting items into the gas station’s dumpsters, according to testimony last Friday in federal court.

Leila Cavett.

Detectives said Ryan told them he met Leila Cavett, 21, at the RaceTrac on July 25 and that they went to the beach with her son that afternoon in Ryan’s gold Lexus.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video from the next day shows that Ryan’s car was directly in front of an apartment complex in Miramar where Kamdyn was found by a Good Samaritan.

Police said the car was in the area minutes before the boy was picked up and the vehicle is very distinguishable because it is missing its front bumper.

According to the complaint, detectives discovered that Ryan had been using another person’s debit card to make purchases at the RaceTrac and at a Walmart.

Among the items purchased were garbage bags, extra strength carpet odor eliminator and duct tape, the document stated.

Police have recovered Cavett’s truck, as well as shovels with small droplets of a red substance on them.

Ryan has since been charged with kidnapping Cavett’s son.

Anyone who was inside the Honda or knows who was is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to Cavett’s location.