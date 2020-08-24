Woman killed in Hollywood drive-by shooting may have been innocent bystander

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A drive-by shooting over the weekend in Hollywood killed two people, and we're learning more about one of the victims.

Amber Campbell appears to be an innocent bystander in the shooting that happened on Fletcher Court right in front of her home.

According to her social media, she's helped and guided new mothers bring healthy babies into the world.

Campbell’s brother, who lives in California, wrote on his Facebook page:

“My only sister was shot and killed yesterday, in a random senseless act of violence. She was one of the purest most beautiful souls on this Earth. So much of what made me who I am today I owe to her. There’s no one I’ve laughed more with than her, and no one that understood my sense of humor better. I will love and miss you for the rest of my days.”

Campbell was a doula, trained in helping woman with pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum.

She and a neighbor, who was walking his dog, were having a conversation when both were gunned down at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

That man killed identified to Local 10 News as Denzell Williams.

Those close to him said he might have been the target in the shooting, insinuating he was going to testify as a witness in an upcoming criminal trial.

Williams was in his late 20′s and is the father of two children.

Past mugshot for shooting victim Denzel Williams. (WPLG)

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Campbell’s family, she was a mother of three and lost her husband, the father of her youngest son, just four months ago.

Local 10 News asked the Broward County State Attorney if Williams was set to testify in an upcoming criminal trial, and we were told to direct questions to the Hollywood Police Department, which is not releasing any new information.

Police has yet to release any details of their investigation. They have not put out a vehicle description or even the confirmed the names of the victims.