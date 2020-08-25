Police investigating midday shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight, with police left to search for the person who pulled the trigger.

Neighbors in Southwest Miami-Dade captured videos and pictures from their backyard, as detectives examined a crime scene across the canal where a man was shot to death Monday afternoon.

“We still don’t know the motive, what could’ve caused this, if it was an altercation that led to a shooting, it’s hard to tell at this point,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

The shooting happened on Southwest Bird Road, just east of 162nd Avenue. Police said someone driving down Bird Road noticed the victim lying on the street, called 9-1-1, and even tried to help.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but it was too late for the victim. He was pronounced dead soon after their arrival.

Witnesses reported seeing a group of people fleeing in a car, speeding down Bird Road. Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen them.

"If they see a vehicle driving erratically, any info we receive may be helpful in trying to identify the person responsible for this crime," said Zabaleta.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.