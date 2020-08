MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a man’s death on Thursday night at an apartment complex west of Miami Gardens.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded about 6 p.m. to 19080 NW 57 Ave.

A paramedic pronounced the man dead at the Palm Gardens Apartment Rentals complex. Officers said the man appeared to have been stabbed to death, Cowart said.

This is a developing story.