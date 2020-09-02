Coronavirus: Florida reports 2,402 new cases and 127 resident deaths

Florida reported 2,402 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday along with 127 more resident deaths.
Those numbers follow an inflated total of 7,569 new cases reported a day earlier, which was largely the result of a huge backlog of testing results dumped by Quest Diagnostics. The state has announced it is cutting ties with that national lab.
Florida is now up to 633,442 confirmed cases, 11,501 resident deaths and 39,158 hospitalizations attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the state’s dashboard. At least another 150 nonresidents (including three more confirmed in the past day) have died from COVID-19 in the state.
The new deaths announced Wednesday include 17 in Miami-Dade County, 10 in Broward and six in Palm Beach County.
Florida’s encouraging trend of lower positivity rates continues, with that figure sitting at 5.63% from yesterday’s tests processed.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 159,400 (+341)
Deaths: 2,554 (+17)
Yesterday’s positivity: 5.30%
BROWARD
Cases: (+126)
Deaths: 1,197 (+10)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.60%
MONROE
Cases: 1,747 (+4)
Deaths: 16 (unchanged)
Yesterday’s positivity: 6.41%
PALM BEACH
Cases: 42,518 (+131)
Deaths: 1,134 (+6)
Yesterday’s positivity: 4.20%
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 6 million confirmed cases, with over 184,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 2.2 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 25.7 million. There have been more than 857,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 17.1 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Wednesday: 2,402
- Tuesday: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
