Police: Missing girl may be with 31-year-old man

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are still searching for 12-year-old Anastasia Vela-Fernandez who was last seen on Aug. 25. On Thursday, authorities released more details – that the girl may be with 31-year-old Jimmy Vela.

They’ve alerted the public not to make contact with Vela or approach him or the pair, but to immediately contact police.

According to authorities, Vela-Fernandez was last seen just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 6000 block of Northwest 30th Avenue. She was wearing a black T-shirt and Army fatigue pants. Police said Vela-Fernandez is about 5-feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anastasia Vela-Fernandez

Vela is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, one visible on the right side of his neck, according to police.

On Saturday, Aug. 16, the girl’s family said that she vanished from her home in Miami Lakes and was seen in the area of Cowpen Road and Simmons Street, near Miami Lakes Drive, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Miami-Dade Police at (305) 476-5423. Anonymous tipsters can all Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.