Miami Beach officers seize 14 ATVs, 2 dirt bikes, arrest 5 riders

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Groups of riders were traveling recklessly through traffic on Friday night in South Beach, police said.

Officers spotted them doing wheelies and speeding. Some of the riders were able to escape. Some abandoned their rides and ran.

Miami Beach police officers arrested five suspects and seized 14 All-terrain vehicles and five dirt bikes.

Video shows the riders speeding on Washington Avenue and 16th Street in the entertainment district near Lincoln Road. Officers also saw them on the MacArthur Causeway that connects downtown Miami with South Beach.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the riders to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.