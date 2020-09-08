89ºF

Local News

Man sought in connection with attempted sexual battery at spa

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Crime
Man accused of attempted sexual battery at South Florida spa.
Man accused of attempted sexual battery at South Florida spa. (Broward Crime Stoppers)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with an attempted sexual battery that occurred over the weekend at a spa in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Angel Day Spa at 208 SE 12th St.

Further details about the incident were not released, however authorities described the subject as a white male who is between 25 and 35 years old. Police said he is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and a full beard.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black Louis Vuitton-inspired mask.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

All callers will remain strictly anonymous.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: