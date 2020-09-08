Man sought in connection with attempted sexual battery at spa

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with an attempted sexual battery that occurred over the weekend at a spa in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Angel Day Spa at 208 SE 12th St.

Further details about the incident were not released, however authorities described the subject as a white male who is between 25 and 35 years old. Police said he is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and a full beard.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black Louis Vuitton-inspired mask.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

All callers will remain strictly anonymous.