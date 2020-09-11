Video shows postal worker carelessly throwing packages in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A U.S. Postal Service carrier was grabbing packages and carelessly throwing them out of the mail truck in Broward County. It was raining as the carrier was flinging the packages on the street.

A video recorded on Sept. 8 in Miramar shows the USPS carrier was frustrated, “hated” the route, and needed more help.

Residents had noticed mail that was supposed to be delivered about 4 p.m. was delayed to 10 p.m. Sometimes they were just not receiving any mail.

“We apologize for the behavior depicted in the video provided to us," Debra J. Fetterly, a USPS spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Local postal management is researching the matter and will take appropriate action.”

There have been added difficulties for USPS workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Have you experienced anything like this in South Florida? If so, send your tips to Share@Local10.com.

The complete USPS statement:

The Postal Service is committed to providing outstanding service to its customers and postal employees take great pride in their work delivering for the American public. The vast majority of the more than four billion packages shipped using the U.S. Postal Service each year arrive swiftly, safely and intact. However, even one mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce. The Postal Service takes the concerns of our customers very seriously and we apologize for the behavior depicted in the video provided to us. Local postal management is researching the matter and will take appropriate action.

