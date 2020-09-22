Cops looking for black Cadillac after deadly Broward hit-and-run

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – New video released shows a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lauderhill, and detectives are looking for the driver.

Surveillance video shows a car striking a man crossing a roadway. The impact sent the man into the air, and police say he landed 100 feet away.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night on NW 31st Avenue near NW 19th Street, and investigators say the driver just kept going.

The unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Detectives are looking for a black four-door Cadillac with a Florida tag number ISJH75. The car is believed to have front-end damage to the grill, windshield, and headlight.

If you think you’ve seen the car, call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700.