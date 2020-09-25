Deputies offer $10,000 reward for information in grandfather’s murder in Broward

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – More than two decades ago, Luis Mendez left poverty and violence in Honduras in search of the American dream. The grandfather lived in South Florida until he met a man outside of a market in Broward County.

Mendez chatted with the man outside of the Ripon Food Market in Pompano Beach while he waited for his son-in-law to pick him up.

When his son-in-law arrived, the gunman started shooting in the parking lot at 1952 NE 49 St. It was about 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12.

“It’s just very hard to believe that someone would just come and do this to our family,” Mendez’s daughter said, adding “We’ve suffered enough. We just want our life back and we want to know why, why they took his life like this.”

Surveillance video at the market shows the gunman before he fled in an older model green Hyundai Accent. (BSO)

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. They are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.