Flood-prone areas challenge businesses, drivers in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The rain isn’t over yet. There is a flood watch in areas of South Florida until Sunday morning.

On Friday night, the floodwater was sloshing outside Los Caneyes Restaurant in Miami-Dade County.

Yanet Suarez works for the Cuban restaurant near Brownsville. She said every time it rains there is flooding in the area at the corner of Northwest 37th Avenue and 41st Street.

This and other flood-prone areas in South Florida were challenging businesses and drivers. Tow truck drivers were pulling out stranded vehicles in Kendall.

WEEKEND FORECAST