FBI continues searching Broward landfill following young mother’s disappearance

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The search has resumed for a missing mother after her child was found wandering alone in Miramar.

Leila Cavett, 21, hasn’t been seen since July and the search for her is now focused on a landfill in northwest Broward.

FBI agents continued searching through a landfill Monday, sifting through debris in hopes of finding something that will give them answers as to what happened to Cavett.

The Georgia mother was last seen July 25 at a RaceTrac gas station off Hollywood Boulevard and State Road 7.

Her 2-year-old son Kamdyn was found the next day wandering alone outside of an apartment complex in Miramar.

Detectives have been focusing on Shanon Ryan -- a self-proclaimed witch, who on social media said Cavett drove from Georgia to South Florida to sell him her white pickup truck.

Police discovered Ryan had the keys to her vehicle after her disappearance and that he made suspicious purchases for bleach and duct tape.

Investigators also searched through his Lexus, which they suspect Cavett was in on the day she disappeared.

Ryan was ultimately arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Cavett’s son.

According to his arrest warrant, “Among other things, law enforcement recovered shovels with small droplets of a red substance on them.”

Sources say there is surveillance video of Ryan at the gas station walking in the area of the dumpster. A gas station employee also told police they spotted children’s toys and women’s clothing back there, as well.

Because the contents had likely been dumped by the time federal investigators hauled it away, agents are now searching the landfill for clues more than two months after Cavett’s disappearance.