Florida passes 15,000 deaths from COVID-19, reports 2,582 new cases

Florida reported an increase of 2,582 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 137 additional residents’ deaths.
The state has now surpassed 15,000 deaths when combining residents and non-residents who passed away in Florida.
The state is now up to 722,707 confirmed cases, 14,904 resident deaths and 180 non-resident deaths from COVID-19 that occurred here, according to the health department’s dashboard.
At least 45,259 hospitalizations have been attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak.
The increased death toll includes 19 from Miami-Dade County, 11 from Broward and 12 from Palm Beach County.
Florida’s health department has also released a second batch of data on COVID-19 infections at Florida schools.
NOTE: Positivity rates from yesterday’s testing have not yet been posted. This story will be updated when they are.
County by county
MIAMI-DADE
Cases: 173,280 (+431)
Deaths: 3,368 (+19)
BROWARD
Cases: 78,374 (+238)
Deaths: 1,440 (+11)
MONROE
Cases: 1,895 (+9)
Deaths: 23 (unchanged)
PALM BEACH
Cases: 47,244 (+91)
Deaths: 1,408 (+12)
For more detailed data on every county from the latest Florida Department of Health report, click here.
Latest totals
The United States has passed 7.5 million confirmed cases, with over 210,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 2.9 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 35.8 million. There have been more than 1 million deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 25 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Wednesday: 2,582
- Tuesday: 2,251
- Monday: 1,415
- Oct. 4: 1,844
- Oct. 3: 2,811
- Oct. 2: 2,660
- Oct. 1: 2,628
- Sept. 30: 1,948
- Sept. 29: 3,266
- Sept. 28: 738
- Sept. 27: 1,882
- Sept. 26: 2,795
- Sept. 25: 2,847
- Sept. 24: 2,541
- Sept. 23: 2,590
- Sept. 22: 2,470
- Sept. 21: 1,685
- Sept. 20: 2,521
- Sept. 19: 3,573
- Sept. 18: 3,204
- Sept. 17: 3,255
- Sept. 16: 2,355
- Sept. 15: 3,116
- Sept. 14: 1,736
- Sept. 13: 2,431
- Sept. 12: 3,190
- Sept. 11: 3,650
- Sept. 10: 2,583
- Sept. 9: 2,056
- Sept. 8: 1,823
- Sept. 7: 1,838
- Sept. 6: 2,564
- Sept. 5: 3,656
- Sept. 4: 3,198
- Sept. 3: 3,571
- Sept. 2: 2,402
- Sept. 1: 7,569* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 31: 1,885
- Aug. 30: 2,583
- Aug. 29: 3,197
- Aug. 28: 3,815
- Aug. 27: 3,269
- Aug. 26: 3,220
- Aug. 25: 2,673
- Aug. 24: 2,258
- Aug. 23: 2,974
- Aug. 22: 4,311
- Aug. 21: 4,684
- Aug. 20: 4,555
- Aug. 19: 4,115
- Aug. 18: 3,838
- Aug. 17: 2,678
- Aug. 16: 3,779
- Aug. 15: 6,532
- Aug. 14: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109* (includes a data backlog)
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096
