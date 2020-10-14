Homestead officer’s killing of man declared ‘legally justified’

MIAMI – The first page gives the decision: Homestead police officer Anthony Green was “legally justified in the use of deadly force” in the killing of Edward Blanton Foster III in Homestead in July 2015.

The 28 pages of the closeout memo from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office unspool the evidence and the witnesses' and the officers' version of what happened.

Green was answering a call about a man with a gun. Foster fit the description — and ignored orders. Green shot foster at least six times, including in the back

The family’s version is starkly different.

“That closeout memo is false,” Foster’s sister Crystal says. “It’s not accurate. We are angry. ...

“My brother was shot multiple times in the back. My brother didn’t have a gun.”

The family drove much of the attention to the case over the past five years. They provided extra witness names to prosecutors even as they were ready to close out two years ago.

“We did what detectives were supposed to do,” Foster’s sister Andrina said. “We got in the streets and we did the groundwork.”

The memo shows that prosecutors worked as recently as last summer, that some witnesses did not cooperate, contradicted evidence, and at least one admitted to false statements.

Foster’s death was Green’s third fatal on-duty shooting — and the third time it was cleared as justified.

“When have you heard one officer justified in shooting more than three people?” Andrina Foster said.

After the requisite desk duty, records show Green was given a pay raise. Homestead Police Department says he was moved to the detective bureau to limit contact with the public.

Wednesday, the police department — which was not part of the officer-involved shooting investigation nor the closeout memo — issued this statement:

“Yesterday, The Homestead Police Department was advised by the Miami Dade State Attorney’s office that they have concluded their review of the police involved shooting that took place on July 15th, 2015 involving Homestead Police Officer Anthony Green and Edward Foster. The Miami State Attorney’s Office concluded that Officer Anthony Green was legally justified in discharging his firearm. Since the incident the Homestead Police Department has remained absent from the investigation which was conducted by the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami Dade State Attorney’s office. To be clear, any loss of life is tragic and we hope that the conclusion of the investigation will bring closure to all parties involved. Sergeant Fernando “Moe” Morales Homestead Police Department Public Information Officer.”

Foster’s family last July filed a civil lawsuit.

You can read the State Attorney’s Office’s closeout memo below: