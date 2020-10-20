Residents of Pembroke Pines neighborhood concerned over closure of community mailboxes

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Residents of a Pembroke Pines neighborhood are concerned because their mailboxes have been shut down.

They are concerned that they aren’t receiving important documents, like their ballots.

One by one, neighbors in the Pembroke Pines Honeywoods Subdivision checked their mail Tuesday, only to come away empty handed.

“I noticed I haven’t been getting any mail,” one resident said as they checked their box. “I said to my wife, ‘We’re not even getting any bills, this is great.’”

“I think it’s very crazy,” another resident said. “How are people going to get their ballots? How are they going to mail their ballots? I don’t know.”

A sign posted by the homeowner’s association tells residents the boxes are being replaced, and to head to the post office branch in Miramar to pick up their mail.

“I went there Saturday, it was a madhouse because the mail wasn’t even sorted,” said resident Alba De Jesus.

With the election just weeks away, some are questioning the timing.

“It’s just not right with two weeks before election,” said resident Zimblaise Chalk. “This could have held off until after the election or maybe the first of the year.”

Citing security issues, Local 10 has been told the postmaster suddenly shut down service to hundreds of the old cluster boxes after repeated break-ins.

The HOA said residents received no notice, and not all the boxes needed to be closed.

“This came out of the blue,” said Stephen Card, VP of the Honeywoods HOA. “I just got off the phone with the Hollywood postmaster and he said he went out there last night and actually looked at them and went to Miramar and said, ‘Not all of them are broken, why did you stop delivering from all those boxes on 13th Street?’ and he said he just couldn’t get an answer from them.”

Local 10 received a statement from the USPS, which read:

"The U.S. Postal Service’s number one priority between now and the November election is the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail. The security and sanctity of the mail are of paramount importance to the U.S. Postal Service. This includes ensuring mail receptacles are secured and in good condition at all times.

Recently, four mailbox units in the Honeywood community in Pembroke Pines, FL. were damaged. Because of the damage, the Postal Service is unable to securely deliver mail and packages, including Election Mail and ballots. Customers are asked to temporarily retrieve their mail and packages at the Miramar Post Office, 14900 SW 30 St, Miramar, FL 33027. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Sunday, closed.

Local management is working with customers and the Homeowners Association to resolve their concerns and repair or replace the boxes as soon as possible. We appreciate our customers' patience as we continue to successfully resolve their concerns. Customers who suspect mail theft or vandalism of a mail receptacle should contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455."

According to the HOA, they’ve worked out a deal with the Hollywood post office, which will be bringing temporary mailboxes to replace the damaged ones in the coming days.