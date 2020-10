FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rescued a dog from an apartment fire on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue Department, it was a “heavy fire” and the dog’s rescue happened during the firefighters' “aggressive attack.”

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on Thursday evening in Fort Lauderdale. (FLFD)

American Red Cross volunteers also responded to the apartment on Northwest Fifth Way and reported the blaze left two people homeless.

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire that left two people homeless on Thursday evening in Fort Lauderdale. (FLFD)

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.