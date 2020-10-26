Police: Boys injured in Goulds shooting may have been only ones with gun

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Three boys, ages 9, 14 and 17-years-old who were found Sunday in the courtyard of an apartment complex and all with gunshot wounds, may have been the only ones involved in the shooting. More than 24-hours later, investigators are still searching for clues and anyone that might know what happened.

However, Miami-Dade Police investigators are working on the theory that there was one gun among the three and that no one else was involved.

The shooting in Goulds at the Arthur Mays Public Housing project happened around 3 p.m. Sunday. Multiple 911 calls came into Miami-Dade Police dispatch about 3 people shot in the area of Southwest 113th Avenue and Southwest 216th Street.

The 9-year-old boy was shot in the stomach and was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. One of the teens was wounded in the abdomen, while the third suffered a hand wound, perhaps the most telling of the injuries.

Miami-Dade Police detectives spent Monday at the complex on a fact-finding mission, talking to the boys' family members. They said they found few people that would come forward to talk about the incident.

Police have not released many details about the shooting, about the gun, or what the three boys were doing with the gun, or where they got it.

The 9-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.