This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 25, 2020

Carlos Gimenez, Dale Holness, Michael Udine, Steve Schale and Marili Cancio join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Politics, This Week in South Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Joining hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg on the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida Podcast are Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine, Florida Democratic strategist Steve Schale and Republican Party activist and attorney Marili Cancio.

