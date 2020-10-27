Wendy’s gives away free chicken sandwich until Nov. 8

MIAMI – Wendy’s new promotion allows mobile app users to get a free chicken sandwich with an order every week until Nov. 8.

Not all of Wendy’s restaurants in South Florida are participating. The promotion is part of the launch of the new classic chicken sandwich, which comes with breaded chicken on a toasted bun, and lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and pickles.

The company started to promote the sandwich giveaway on Thursday. For more information about promotions or where to download the app, visit this site.