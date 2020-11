BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who was armed with a gun while walking around on Tuesday in the Boulevard Gardens residential area.

Witnesses told dispatchers the gunman was in the 200th block of Northwest 29th Avenue. According to Carey Codd, a spokesman for BSO, deputies quickly established a perimeter in the area.

Deputies found and detained the gunman who faces a possession of a firearm charge, Codd reported.