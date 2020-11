FLORIDA KEYS, Fla. – Monroe County’s tropical storm warning remained in effect on Monday afternoon for the Dry Tortugas.

The coastal flood warning was also in effect for the Upper Keys, along with Islamorada and Marathon. Officials anticipate storm drains will overflow and many seawalls and docks will be overtopped.

Schools, Key West and Lower Keys Transit, and garbage collectors will resume operations on Tuesday, but it will be delayed by one day.

PHOTOS

Full Screen 1 / 16 Local 10 viewer picture of effects of Eta in South Florida.

Related stories