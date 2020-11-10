Man in critical condition after driving into canal during Tropical Storm Eta

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A blue car was finally pulled from a Lauderhill canal Tuesday, two days after its driver drove right into the water in the midst of awful rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Eta.

Nerosier Valcy, 55, remains in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center, Lauderhill police say.

In the dark, it was likely impossible to tell where the pavement ended and the canal began.

Divers went in to rescue Valcy, freeing him from the car and pulling him from the water. They then went back in to make sure no one else was in the car.

According to family, Valcy is from Haiti and has a son. Word on social media among loved ones in Haiti is spreading. It’s scary news, after a frightening accident, and there is hope he will be OK.

Nerosier Valcy, 55, is in critical condition after being rescued from a Lauderhill canal during the heavy rain and flooding brought on by Tropical Storm Eta. (Courtesy photo)

ALSO SEE

Miami and Fort Lauderdale have already shattered annual rainfall totals

Rising sea levels play a role in South Florida flooding after Tropical Storm Eta

After Eta, Miami-Dade homes becoming waterfront property — not in a good way