Man accused of killing Pompano Beach woman while driving drunk appears in Broward court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Endial Thomas appeared in Broward County court on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale to face charges in the death of a 27-year-old woman in Pompano Beach.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thomas, 26, was drunk and speeding when he was involved in a crash that killed Aline Palla Acosta. The debris from the crash struck Palla Acosta about 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 19 while she was rollerblading along Northeast 10th Street near Northeast Fifth Avenue.
Thomas’ car smashed into a tree and split in two. Deputies said Thomas was driving at 96 miles-per-hour on a road with a 35 mph limit and he had a blood-alcohol level of .17 when the legal limit is .08.
Melissa Gregoire, of Fort Lauderdale, was Thomas' passenger. She survived the crash.
Thomas is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI cause death to any human, three counts of reckless driving with damage to a person or property, three counts of driving under the influence with damage to property or a person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI and serious bodily injury to another.