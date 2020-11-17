Man accused of killing Pompano Beach woman while driving drunk appears in Broward court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Endial Thomas appeared in Broward County court on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale to face charges in the death of a 27-year-old woman in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thomas, 26, was drunk and speeding when he was involved in a crash that killed Aline Palla Acosta. The debris from the crash struck Palla Acosta about 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 19 while she was rollerblading along Northeast 10th Street near Northeast Fifth Avenue.

Endial Thomas is facing a vehicular homicide charge on Tuesday in the Feb. 19 death of a woman in Pompano Beach. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Thomas’ car smashed into a tree and split in two. Deputies said Thomas was driving at 96 miles-per-hour on a road with a 35 mph limit and he had a blood-alcohol level of .17 when the legal limit is .08.

Melissa Gregoire, of Fort Lauderdale, was Thomas' passenger. She survived the crash.

A car is split in half following a violent crash in Pompano Beach that killed a woman on rollerblades. (WPLG)

Thomas is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI cause death to any human, three counts of reckless driving with damage to a person or property, three counts of driving under the influence with damage to property or a person of another, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of DUI and serious bodily injury to another.