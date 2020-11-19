Miami-Dade County public school operates without clean running water

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Carol City Middle School students in Miami Gardens haven’t had clean running water since Tuesday.

The schools’ toilets had filthy water and they have had to rely on water bottles to wash their hands to avoid infections during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement saying school employees placed signs at the restrooms’ doors warning students “to not consume the water from sink faucets” and they had also removed water bottle filling stations and ice makers.

Darel Blakely, an area resident, said the issue needs to be fixed quickly because the children in the neighborhood really need a safe and welcoming school to stay on the right path.

“Our kids are already at risk,” Blakely said about the risks the children face in the neighborhood, and he added, ”We just gotta make sure that they are taken care of.”

According to MDCPS records, Carol City Middle is at 42% capacity with about 438 students in grades 6th to 8th enrolled. Nearly 82% of the students are Black and about 18% are Hispanic. Some 90% of the student body is economically disadvantaged. Test scores are also at the bottom 50% in the state.

The Miami Gardens Police Department’s street crime unit has identified more than 10 different active gangs in the city. Federal authorities know that the large majority of children who join a gang do so between 11 and 15 years old.

Blakely and other neighborhood residents, who include a growing community of Haitian migrants, know that having clean water in public schools is more than just a human right. In 2010, with developing countries in mind, the United Nations issued a resolution recognizing the human right to clean water and sanitation.