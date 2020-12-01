61ºF

Cooler air moves into South Florida, bringing lowest temperatures seen in months

Luke Dorris, Meteorologist

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s a chilly change for South Florida, as our first taste of winter moves in behind a cold front.

Tuesday morning saw lows in the 50s, something we haven’t felt since early March. Those of us near the coast saw temperatures in the upper 50s, but mid-50s were felt away from the beaches.

This is well below the normal low of 66 to start December.

Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning will be even colder.

Temperatures will dip to the mid-upper 40s away from the beaches, while those near the coast may stay in the low 50s.

A steady and noticeable northern breeze gusting to 25 mph will accompany the cool weather, adding to the chill factor a bit.

Coldest temperatures since March in South Florida. (WPLG)

Afternoons will be crisp and cool with 70s for most Tuesday and Wednesday, though some spots may stay stuck in the 60s.

A warming trend will begin Thursday, and we’re back to business-as-usual by the end of the week.

But winter fronts are on the move, and another dose of chilled air looks to arrive by the weekend.

Chilly Wednesday morning ahead. (WPLG)

