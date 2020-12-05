Dozens participate in ‘Peace in the Hood’ ride out in Miami-Dade

PINEWOOD, Fla. – Dozens of cyclists met on Friday night in northwest Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood to ride together during the Peace in the Hood event.

The ride started at the intersection of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 103th Street, just west of Interstate 95. Police officers supported the event.

“Remember the community is our eyes and ears out there. They are a key instrument to solving most of our cases,” said Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department. “I really wish we had more events like this.”

The members of several local cycling clubs, including Lets Ride 3-0-5 and Break The Cycle participated in the demonstration against violence.

“We do need more than the people that’s coming out here to unite and deal with this issue,” said Tangela Sears, a community activist. “We need to be able to work with our law enforcement.”