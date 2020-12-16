South Florida woman wins over $230,000 on Publix lottery quick pick

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Whatever she went into Publix to pick up, she surely didn’t expect to walk out with a six-figure lottery jackpot.

Marilyn Manzi, of Boca Raton, will have some extra spending money this holiday season after claiming a $275,000 prize from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing Dec. 8, Florida Lottery announced.

She decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $236,375.29, lottery officials said.

Manzi bought the winning ticket from the Publix at 3775 Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky ticket.

The Jackpot Triple Play game costs $1 and gives players three sets of numbers to match with the winning combination.

