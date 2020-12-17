COVID-19 vaccinations start at Broward Health

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Dec. 17. The shots manufactured by Pfizer were distributed to Broward Health from Memorial Healthcare System.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Health began vaccinating its frontline employees against COVID-19 on Thursday just after noon.

The first to receive the shot was Dr. Sunil Kumar, a critical care and pulmonary care physician who jumped on the chair and flexed his muscles after receiving the vaccine.

Kumar has been taking measures to socially distance from his family even within his own house, saying he hasn’t had a sit-down meal with them since March, in an effort to protect them as he continues to see patients.

The vaccine doses arrived at Broward Health to cheers and applause through the hallways of the hospital earlier in the morning as they made their way toward the pharmacy.

“The first cases in Florida were 9 1/2 months ago, so for us to be standing here next to a vaccine truly is warp speed,” said Broward Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Lenchus.

Broward Health received these initial doses from the Memorial Healthcare System, which was one of five hospitals in Florida to receive the first shipment of vaccinations.

As these inoculations using the Pfizer vaccine continue, Moderna’s vaccine is being discussed Thursday by a panel advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

FDA approval of emergency use of the Moderna vaccine is expected this week, and after that, 367,000 doses will be headed to 173 hospitals in Florida as soon as next week.

Florida began vaccinating frontline medical workers with the Pfizer shot Monday and was the first state to launch the inoculation of long-term care facility residents Wednesday.

The vaccine likely won’t be available to the general public until spring.