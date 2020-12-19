SWAT team responds to home in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – A SWAT team responded to a Broward County home on Friday night after an alleged bomb threat just east of Plantation Heritage Park.

Officers said the person who was making the threat near the intersection of Southwest 54th Avenue and Southwest 10th Court appeared to be suicidal.

Once officers were able to control the situation, Plantation Fire Rescue personnel took the injured person to Broward Health Medical Center.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1-800-273-8255 or use the Lifeline chat. They are available 24 hours.

Plantation Police is advising the area of Southwest 54th Avenue between Southwest 8th Street and Peters Road is now open and all traffic can resume normal. Thank you again for your cooperation. https://t.co/gZFV1IsXne pic.twitter.com/x2ZPCpRteG — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) December 19, 2020

Warning signs

Buying a gun or stockpiling pills

Withdrawing from social contact

Having mood swings

Being preoccupied with death, dying or violence

Feeling trapped or hopeless

Increasing use of alcohol or drugs

Changing normal routine

Doing risky or self-destructive things

Giving away belongings or getting affairs in order

Saying goodbye to people

Developing personality changes

Source: The Mayo Clinic