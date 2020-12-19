SWAT team responds to home in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – A SWAT team responded to a Broward County home on Friday night after an alleged bomb threat just east of Plantation Heritage Park.
Officers said the person who was making the threat near the intersection of Southwest 54th Avenue and Southwest 10th Court appeared to be suicidal.
Once officers were able to control the situation, Plantation Fire Rescue personnel took the injured person to Broward Health Medical Center.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideations, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 1-800-273-8255 or use the Lifeline chat. They are available 24 hours.
Plantation Police is advising the area of Southwest 54th Avenue between Southwest 8th Street and Peters Road is now open and all traffic can resume normal. Thank you again for your cooperation. https://t.co/gZFV1IsXne pic.twitter.com/x2ZPCpRteG— Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) December 19, 2020
Warning signs
- Buying a gun or stockpiling pills
- Withdrawing from social contact
- Having mood swings
- Being preoccupied with death, dying or violence
- Feeling trapped or hopeless
- Increasing use of alcohol or drugs
- Changing normal routine
- Doing risky or self-destructive things
- Giving away belongings or getting affairs in order
- Saying goodbye to people
- Developing personality changes