Coronavirus testing site in Broward has drivers out in minutes; drivers wait 3 hours in Miami-Dade

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The rush to get tested for the coronavirus before Christmas celebrations with family continued on Tuesday with long lines at sites in Miami-Dade County. But in Broward County, there was a testing site that was living up to its name.

Javier Cardenas said he couldn’t believe how fast the process was at Quiet Waters Park at 401 Powerline Rd., in Deerfield Beach.

Cardenas said the staff at the coronavirus testing site had him in and out of there in 10 minutes. Ronnie Levin said she has been a regular and the line has always been short.

“We have been here three times and we have never had to wait,” Levin said.

Meanwhile, some drivers at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., in Miami Gardens, said they were trapped in line for about three hours. There was a similar scene at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, in Miami’s Little Havana.

For more information about state-supported coronavirus testing sites, visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

