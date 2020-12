DORAL, Fla. – Baptist Health South Florida’s vaccination campaign continued on Tuesday with supplies of both COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

UPS delivered the first shipments of the Moderna vaccine to Baptist Health on Monday and they are distributing it from a warehouse in Doral.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Monday that the next phase of the state’s vaccination campaign will focus on long-term care facility residents and other people who are 65 and older.

Related stories