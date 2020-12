POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – There was a roof leak when Gloria Mugford slipped on the wet floor in her home in Pompano Beach. She had to use a walker after the fall.

Mugford, 87, has neighbors who love her along Southwest 14th Street and near Southwest Second Avenue. They decided to give her a home makeover just in time for the holidays.

Her neighbors also recruited local businesses to fix her roof and renovate the inside rooms. The surprise had Mugford smiling from ear to ear.