State not releasing COVID numbers on Christmas

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The daily release of Florida’s coronavirus data will not be updated by the Florida Department of Health due to the Christmas holiday, it was announced Friday.

COVID-19 reports will be available Saturday, Dec. 26, based on a tweet from the Florida Department of Health.

In recognition of the Christmas holiday, the Department will not be issuing COVID-19 reports today. Reports will resume tomorrow, December 26. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) December 25, 2020

This is the second time since the state began reporting the numbers. Data was not released last month on Thanksgiving.

Florida health officials reported 13,147 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and another 121 resident deaths attributed to the virus.

On Thursday, the state confirmed 1,247,546 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 20,995 resident deaths. Miami-Dade County reported another day of new cases over 2,000 with 283,285 cases reported and 12 deaths, bringing that total to 4,108.

Broward County’s new cases were over 1,000 with 130,978 cases overall and 1,798 deaths with two deaths reported Thursday.

Also, many of testing sites operated by the state will be closed for the holiday weekend.

Check the list here.