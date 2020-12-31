Mr. Neon won’t be putting up Miami’s Big Orange this NYE

MIAMI – For the first time in 35 years, the Big Orange won’t be part of the countdown this New Year’s Eve in downtown Miami.

Steve Carpenter, better known as Mr. Neon, said he is keeping the iconic orange stored in his studio in Hialeah this year.

“This would have been my 35th year putting it up,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said the sculptural 30-foot wide display weighs 2,000 pounds. It’s 35 feet tall, and it needs ten transformers to help power the LED lights.

“I haven’t been able to go to a party for 34 years,” Carpenter said. “Now, I can go to a party, but then nobody is having them because of the COVID.”

The cancelation of the NYE party in downtown Miami doesn’t mean there won’t be any parties in Miami-Dade County. Rapper Nelly is performing at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Related links: