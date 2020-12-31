NYE in Broward includes Guitar’s light show, Fort Lauderdale’s virtual party

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Some Broward County residents will be able to see a light display at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from a distance during the New Year’s Eve countdown in Hollywood.

Fort Lauderdale is hosting a virtual celebration in partnership with The Orange Bowl. The hour-production will include live music by the Shane Duncan Band and a short fireworks display.

“It’s just a sampling of fireworks ... the idea is to just once again symbolize the excitement that we have going here in our community,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis said.

Restaurants and bars at Las Olas Boulevard are preparing for the NYE celebrations with special menus and drinks. B Square Burgers is planning to have a DJ spinning all night.

Broward County’s curfew begins at 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

