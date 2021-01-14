Scooters staying off the streets of Miami for now

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami suspended its motorized-scooters-for-rent program on Dec. 30 and it will probably stay that way for awhile.

What began in April 2019 was a success, but there were some problems — Miami City Commissioners said that underage people were using them, riders piling on in pairs, and the scooters parked in ways that were causing hazards.

After a Christmas night melee at Bayfront Park, there was a mess of scooters left behind.

When the program was suspended at the end of December, reaction was mixed.

Some residents thought the scooters were convenient and a great way to get around town, while others told us they were surprised more people hadn’t been hurt.

On Thursday, commissioners were set to discuss bringing them back with better safety measures in place.

Miami commissioner Ken Russell, a believer in the scooter program, said he wanted to work on his safety proposal before bringing it up before the full commission. “They are currently off the streets as we are fine-tuning the program to be safer and cleaner in the streets. But it’s not ready to go to a permanent version. I’m ready to admit that,” Russell said.

One scooter company, Spin, reached out to Local 10 to say that they have technology that can prevent underage ridership and they look forward to working with the city.

Thursday afternoon, commissioners voted unanimously to defer the issue to another time. A date has not been set.