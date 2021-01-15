67ºF

Firefighters respond to AA plane malfunction at Miami International Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters responded to the Miami International Airport on Thursday evening to deal with the temporary malfunction of a Boeing 737-800.

Greg Chin, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, said the plane was getting ready to take-off from MIA, but it didn’t get all the way off the ground.

The American Airlines’ flight 565 was at Gate D39. Once firefighters said it was safe, the plane, which seats about 160 passengers, departed out of MIA to Austin–Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

