ATVs impounded and arrests made after Wheels Up, Guns Down ride

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several ATVs, motorbikes and Slingshots are sitting at Downtown Towing on Tuesday after the annual Wheels Up, Guns Down ride on Martin Luther King Jr. Day led to a number of arrests and citations in South Florida.

Police officers have been parked out front as people come to claim their bikes, some of which were stolen.

This year’s ride didn’t appear to have as many participants as in previous years. Downtown Towing said they had about 10 impounded vehicles this year, compared to about 70 a year ago.

But it was still a dangerous turnout.

Sky 10 captured riders doing donuts, popping wheelies and putting on quite the show — while putting nearby drivers’ lives at risk.

“ATVs are prohibited on the highway. Riding on one wheel is prohibited. It carries high fines,” said Lt. Yanko Reyes of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The riders outnumbered Florida Highway Patrol at times and could be seen running red lights.

Law enforcement could be seen standing by, making sure to keep the group off of areas like major highways and Port Miami.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released the following statistics from its traffic safety initiative that ran Friday through Monday:

6 ATVs impounded

4 Motor/Dirt Bikes impounded

7 Felony arrests

4 Misdemeanor arrests

5 Traffic arrests

24 Moving citations

4 Non-Moving citations

6 Guns recovered

At last check, there were no serious injuries reported as a result of this year’s ride.