Seniors receive COVID-19 vaccine at North Dade Health Center in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Shirley Kemp and Jimmy Green were among the seniors who received their first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Jackson Health System‘s North Dade Health Center in Miami Gardens.

Kemp, 70, said her church helped her and other seniors to get an appointment. She and Green, 83, said there is nothing to be afraid of and the process was easy.

“Get up! It’s for you! It’s for us! It’s for the nation,” Kemp said.

The supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in Miami-Dade County hasn’t been able to meet the demand for people age 65 and older who are at a higher risk of dying of the disease.

President Joe Biden said it will take about eight months for a majority of Americans to receive the two dosages of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” Biden said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis aimed to put an end to vaccine tourism in Florida by starting to require recipients of the vaccine to show both proofs of age and residency.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava prohibited the overbooking of appointments for the vaccine, after both Baptist Health and Mount Sinai had to cancel appointments due to issues with supply.

