State begins scheduling second dose appointments at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A spokeswoman from the Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed Tuesday that the state has begun scheduling second dose appointments for those who have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium.

FDEM spokeswoman Samantha Bequer said in an email that more than 250 people will be contacted Tuesday to schedule their second appointment.

She said people who need to get their second dose at the site will receive a call from a number with a 786 area code.

Operators will leave a voicemail and continue to try contacting patients if they do not answer, Bequer said.

“At the second dose appointment, individuals will be directed to the vaccination lane. They should bring a form of identification and their CDC card from their first dose appointment,” Bequer said.

According to Bequer, the state is working on creating a process to allow people to schedule their booster shot appointment on site after receiving their first dose.

She said the process will roll out as the state continues to receive additional vaccine.

Those who received their first dose on the week of Jan. 4 and have not received a phone call to schedule a second dose appointment by the end of this week are asked to contact FDEM by visiting https://www.floridadisaster.org/contact-us/.

