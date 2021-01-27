$10,000 reward offered for information about culprit who set garbage trucks, building on fire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an individual who was captured on surveillance video last year setting several garbage trucks and a building on fire, and now a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the culprit’s arrest.

According to BSO, the incident was captured on surveillance cameras shortly after 2 a.m. Oct. 18 at the Waste Pro facility at 3101 NW 16th Terrace in Pompano Beach.

The video shows someone wearing a black garbage bag-type suit and goggles breaking into the property by torching the front gate.

The culprit then walks toward the rear of the property alongside the garbage trucks with what appeared to be a gas canister.

Moments later, the individual lights a truck on fire.

The subject then walked back toward the front gate while lighting several other garbage trucks on fire.

Deputies said before leaving, the culprit opened the door to the building, placed a clear bottle of liquid on the floor and ignited the liquid, causing the building to catch fire.

He was last seen leaving the scene in a black sedan.

Deputies said a white SUV was also seen in the area, possibly serving as a lookout.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Detective Tamara Encina at 954-652-6557. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest. An additional reward of up to $7,000 is being offered by Waste Pro.