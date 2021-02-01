COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues with long lines, confusion at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are asking anyone with an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium to arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their appointment.

There have been long lines at 347 Don Shula Dr., in Miami Gardens, since March when coronavirus testing began. The site started to distribute COVID-19 vaccines about three weeks ago and those lines are also stretching for hours.

According to Mike Jachles, the chair of the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium could show up without an appointment as long as they had their CDC shot card and it was no earlier than the 21 days required from the first to the second dose for the Pfizer-BioNTech.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has a longer interval of 28 days between the first and second doses.

Several people who met the qualifications said they were turned away from Hard Rock Stadium. Local 10 News has a pending request for information on the matter.

