Man offers $5K reward to recover stolen monkey stuffed animals

MIAMI – Vitas Changsao invited a couple of women he had just met to his apartment in Miami’s Brickell. They drugged him and stole his luxury watches and two priceless brown monkey stuffed animals.

He said one of the stuffed animals had been in his family for more than two decades and the other was a gift from his ex-girlfriend. His Rolex and Audemars Piguet are both worth about $125,000.

“Maybe I should have been more cautious,” Changsao said about the burglary on Saturday night at the SLS Brickell Miami.

Changsao said the women first approached him and his friend at North Italia, a restaurant at The Shops at Mary Brickell Village. The men ran into them again at Brickell City Center.

“One of them ran up to us and was like, ‘Want to join us, have a drink, and have some food?’ So we were like, ‘All right! We will hang out,’” Changsao said.

The four spent some time at Casa Tua and later stopped at a cigar shop and liquor store and went to Changsao’s apartment.

“It was very normal, casual,” Changsao said. “I really didn’t think anything of it.”

Changsao said he knew there was something in his drink because he woke up the following afternoon. He said his watches can be replaced, but not his stuffed animals.

“If someone could find these two, I know it’s ridiculous, these two stuffed animals I would give them $5,000 cash — like no problem,” Changsao said.

Changsao is asking anyone who finds the stuffed animals to call him at 201-321-8509.