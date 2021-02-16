Before injuring 2, gunman broke into home shouting ‘I’m going to kill you,’ police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After three men broke into a home on Monday in Miami-Dade County, Jorge Hernandez fired a shotgun inside, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. A woman was shot in the arm and a man was shot in the abdomen.

Hernandez and his two accomplices, Daniel Garcia and Frankie Murado, arrived at the victims’ home in The Hammocks neighborhood in a white cargo van, broke in through the front door, and when he was firing the shotgun, he shouted, “I am going to kill you,” according to the arrest form.

The woman who was injured told police officers she knows Hernandez, 38, a convicted felon who was on probation during the shooting, Garcia, 31, and Murado, 37. The men fled in the van, but detectives caught them shortly after, police said.

Miami-Dade police officers arrested the trio at a home near the intersection of Coral Way and Southwest 108th Court, in the University Park area. Officers reported finding the ammunition for the shotgun in Hernandez’s bedroom.

Officers found Hernandez had about half a gram of what appeared to be crack cocaine, and Murado had about a gram of cocaine, according to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department records.

On Tuesday, Hernandez, Garcia, and Murado were facing charges of burglary in an occupied dwelling and attempted murder. Detectives did not release information about the motive of the shooting.

Hernandez’s criminal record in Miami-Dade includes a 2020 strong-arm robbery case, battery on a person 65 years of age or older, battery on a law enforcement officer, and marijuana and cocaine possession cases.

