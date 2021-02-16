Cat dies, family displaced following townhouse fire in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A fire that broke out Tuesday morning at a townhouse in Pembroke Pines is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the 8900 block of Palm Tree Lane.

According to Pembroke Pines police, officers and firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and flames coming from one of the townhomes.

Police said firefighters were able to subdue the fire, but six connecting townhomes had to be evacuated due to smoke damage.

No people were injured in the fire, but authorities said a cat in a connecting townhouse died due to smoke inhalation while crews were evacuating families in the community.

Another cat was transported to St. Francis Animal Hospital.

While authorities believe the cause of the fire was electrical, the fire inspector will continue to investigate to determine the official cause.

The Red Cross and the police department’s victim’s advocate are assisting the displaced family.